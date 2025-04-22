Man who died at Portsmouth address is named as cause of death given

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man in his 40s who died “suddenly” in Portsmouth has been named - and a cause of death given.

Emergency crews in Chichester Road, Copnor, on 29 March | Stu Vaizey

As reported, two police vehicles and two ambulances were seen in Chichester Road, Copnor, by the junction with Copnor Road on Saturday March 29 around 7.30pm.

A police spokesperson previously said: “We were called just after 7.30pm on 29 March to a report of a sudden death of a man in his 40s at an address in Chichester Road.

“This is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

Now the man has been named as Andrzej Szewczyk after an inquest into his death was opened at Portsmouth Coroner’s Court.

His cause of death has been given as hanging following an external neck compression. A full inquest into his death will take place at a later date.