Hayley, who is 15, was last seen at around 12.25am on Monday, 18 October in Netley Abbey, Southampton.

She is described as white, with dyed auburn red hair.

PA

She was last seen wearing light blue trousers, a white t-shirt with a North Face logo on the front, a dark jacket, black socks and white Nike air max trainers.

She was carrying a black shoulder bag and a brown overnight bag.

At the time PC David Holland said: ‘You may remember that we issued an appeal to find Hayley at the weekend and she had been located. Unfortunately Hayley has gone missing again and we are extremely concerned for her welfare.

‘We believe she will be in the Southampton area and has been known to frequent Thornhill, Harefield, Southampton city centre, city parks and the Albion Towers area. She also has links to Bournemouth, Portsmouth and London.

‘Please keep a look out for her and if you think you’ve seen her since she went missing during the early hours of this morning, or think you may know where she is, please contact us as soon as possible.’

