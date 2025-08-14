Waterlooville residents filled the town centre once again on Wednesday evening to protest against illegal migrants - days after a scheme to house asylum seekers was ditched.

Suella Braverman delivers a speech in Waterlooville on Wednesday evening | Suella Braverman

MP for Fareham and Waterlooville Suella Braverman, leading the rallying cries, said it was time for the “invasion of Britain to end” in a speech to those gathered.

Locals with Union flags and placards voiced their views once again on the subject, days after it was announced Home Office plans to house 35 asylum seekers in flats on London Road had been scrapped. The Home Office previously said the accommodation would be “best suited for the use of couples, or single parents with young children” with there one single flat “which would most likely be utilised for a single adult female”.

A demonstration last month that included thousands of residents alongside a 10,000 strong petition against the plans helped convince the government not to go-ahead with the proposal.

Ms Braverman spearheaded the petition and called the plans “wholly inappropriate”. And while she was unable to attend the previous protest at the end of July, the MP did appear in the town centre on Wednesday evening.

Ms Braverman’s office proudly declared that during her appearance she had “made history by becoming the first sitting MP to address an illegal migrant protest at a rally”.

A spokesperson for the MP added: “Adorning a Union flag and wearing pink to show solidarity with the women protesting in Epping, Suella told a crowd of her constituents that it’s time for the British people to be put first and for the invasion of Britain to end.”

During her speech, Ms Braverman said: “Our roar was so loud even Westminster couldn’t ignore us, Waterlooville stands as a beacon for the rest of the country, these plans can and will be resisted by the common-sense patriotic majority who have had enough.

“My message to the rest of the country, look to us, join together, together we can turn this country around. There is nothing racist about defending our country. We are standing up for our country and we have been proven right. Because being British is a privilege and the way to save our country is through patriotism.

“Britain is on the brink, but with you, the Britain we all love can and will be saved. It is through the love of our flag, the love of our town and the love of our country that we will save Britain.”

Finishing her speech, Ms Braverman said: “My message to the prime minister is the British people have had enough, the invasion must end. These men must be detained and deported. (Prime minister) either get a grip or move out of the way for someone who can. It’s time to put the British people first.”

Leader of HBC, councillor Phil Munday, previously said of the Ms Braverman’s opposition to the plans: “Having received the petition from Suella Braverman, I am yet again concerned with her repeated use of inaccurate language in her supporting letter which only seeks to exacerbate fear in the hearts and minds of our concerned residents.

“Repeated reference to illegal immigrants and unwanted men flames fears when we know as a matter of fact all users of the proposed accommodation are supported asylum seekers.

“Furthermore, the proposed use – as I discussed in depth with the Home Office personally – is that the accommodation would be used by a mix of families and individuals. This is a marked difference to the quite frankly offensive remarks that the proposed use of the site is to solely house dangerous single men of detriment to the borough.”