People have been lining the streets of Southsea as Portsmouth Pride comes to the city for the first time.

More than 100 “Priders” started off at The Gaiety Bar on South Parade Pier before joining thousands of others for the traditional parade along the seafront.

Southsea sea front has been transformed into a sea of colour as people have braved potential thunderstorms amid a yellow weather warning.

Former Portsmouth City Council leader and new Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, was among those at the event, which he said had an important message of “equality” underpinning it. He said: “I’m here because it’s really important. My husband died a few months ago and I’d have loved to be here with him but that’s not possible

“But it’s really important to be here to make sure we are standing with everyone in the community because people still face discrimination and violence.”

The event has sparked emotions with some warning of hostility and even possible “violence” against those attending. Police will be in attendance and have told The News they have plans in place.

A force spokesperson said: “As with all the big events staged in our city, we work with organisers to ensure they have security plans in place and to make sure revellers are able to enjoy themselves safely and without incident. Officers will be on patrol so if you see them when you are out and about please do say hello.”

The event has free entertainment, a funfair and mainstage entertainment on Southsea Common. This starts at midday and goes through until 10pm with the likes of Cherry Liquor, Ella Morgan, Mac*Busted and Kyran Thrax on the bill.