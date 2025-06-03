Portsmouth Pride is making its return this weekend - with the city hosting the UK event for the first time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A series of events have been taking part throughout the year to celebrate and shine a light on the LGBTQ+ community, culminating in a fantastic free event taking place in Southsea this Saturday (June 7).

The traditional parade along the seafront will kickstart proceedings, before being followed by fabulous free entertainment and fun - and a funfair - on Southsea Common.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is your guide to the day so that you do not miss a thing!

Excitement is building as the countdown to the UK Pride 2025 main event has begun | Chantale Goble

Early celebrations

You can join the Pride team between 9am and 11am at The Gaiety Bar on South Parade Pier to fuel up for the day with breakfast, music before the day ahead. Then you’ll only be a few steps away from the start of the parade.

Parade timings and location

Portsmouth Pride begins with a fantastic parade along the Esplanade which features fabulous music and colourful rainbow flags. It is open to all to join and will be led by a procession of floats and a 75m long Pride Flag. The Parade leaves the Seafront at Canoe Lake at 11.30am and heads along towards Southsea Common.

Entertainment on Southsea Common

Southsea Common is hosting a day of entertainment from midday with stages and stalls throughout the day. And the best part is that it is free!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Main stage entertainment

Nadine Coyle | Getty Images for Candy Kittens

The mainstage entertainment starts at midday until 10pm with the likes of Cherry Liquor, Ella Morgan, Mac*Busted and Kyran Thrax on the bill. The headliners will take to the stage from 8pm with Sabrina Washington, Chappell Roan UK, Katie Price and Nadine Coyle set to entertain the crowds.

Cabaret & Community Stage

Entertainment on the cabaret stage starts at midday and carries on until 6pm. The line-up includes Azure Thang, Hannah Clark, Sheridan and Brenda Rant.

Meet and Greets

Katie Price | Getty Images

Katie Price is hosting a meet at greet at the HB stage from 9.45pm to 10.15pm and Kyran Thrax will be hosting a meet and greet from 5.30pm to 6pm. Tickets are needed for both of these.

Pride parties

HB is hosting parties on Friday night, Saturday night and on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Food and drink and stalls

There are a wide range of food vendors available across the site with vegetarian, vegan, and gluten free options. Most of the food is opposite the HB Main Stage, but there are also sweet treats in the Market Area and in the funfair. You are welcome to bring your own food & drink to the event, but no glass or barbecues.

The main bar is located next to the Cabaret & Community Stage with all drinks are served in a reusable, branded cup. There is an additional bar and a cocktail bar within the VIP area. There will also be public toilets and water stations around the site.

Afterparty Shuttle Bus

Hampshire Boulevard is hosting a fabulous afterparty and from 9pm Stagecoach will be running a FREE pride shuttle continuously there from Southsea Common . The pickup point is opposite the Queens Hotel.

VIP tickets

These have sold out and so are not longer available.

Parking

There are a number of pay and display carparks nearby. The summer park and ride also begins to operate from June 7 and also takes you to Southsea Common.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Assistance for those with disabilities

There will be an accessible viewing platform for those who need it, as well as BSL interpretation.

More information?

Portsmouth Pride is entirely volunteer run, we work on projects and programmes through the year, as well as organising the Main Day Event.

For more information about Portsmouth Pride visit its website at https://sites.google.com/portsmouthpride.org.uk/this-is-portsmouth-pride/home