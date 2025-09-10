Watch as author Matt Wingett takes us through Arthur Conan Doyle’s time in Portsmouth from setting up his medical practice to his creation of Sherlock Holmes.

We spoke to author Matt Wingett about the unique history of the world’s most famous detective Sherlock Holmes.

Matt talks about Sherlock author Arthur Conan Doyle’s time in Portsmouth and some of his experiences that may have shaped the character of Mr Holmes.

After arriving in June 1882, Arthur Conan Doyle lived and worked as a doctor for eight years. Conan Doyle wrote the first Sherlock Holmes story in Portsmouth. He also played in goal for Portsmouth AFC, an amateur football club which disbanded in 1896.

As a part of Holmes Fest this September, Matt is inviting you to walk the streets that a young Conan Doyle walked 140 years ago.

It all kicks off on September 19 and 20 with the Holmes Fest Theatre Show at the Groundlings Theatre. The show stars Mark Wingett (The Bill, EastEnders and Quadrophenia) alongside Matt, his brother.

For more information on Holmes Fest visit the online page here.