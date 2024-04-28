Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crowds are gathering to celebrate Pompey's triumphant season.

A damp and drizzly Sunday has not tempered the passion of Portsmouth fans as they gather on Southsea Common to celebrate the amazing achievements of the 2023/24 season. Portsmouth Football Club, in collaboration with the council, are putting on the ceremony to mark the promotion of the men’s and women’s teams from their respective leagues.

The ceremony is taking place between 1pm and 4pm with live entertainment on offer before the players expected to arrive around 2pm. Hardy Portsmouth fans have turned up early, some as early as 7am, looking to get a good view of their heroes as they cap off the celebrations of the season.

The excitement is building with fans purchasing flags and showing their support for the Blues with painted faces. A friendly, family atmosphere can be felt as they eagerly await the presence of the Portsmouth players.

John Mousinho’s men won promotion to the Championship and the League One title in a dramatic game against Barnsley just under two weeks ago. That result sparked celebrations which have yet to stop with the League One trophy lifted at Fratton Park last Saturday and yesterday’s 2-0 win at Lincoln finishing off the season in style.

Meanwhile, Jay Sadler, the women’s team manager, has had even longer to bask in the glory with his team confirming promotion and the the league title on Sunday, April 14. The team have been dominant in the National League Southern Premier Division this season, wrapping up the title early with their final home game still to be played on Sunday, May 5 against London Bees.

