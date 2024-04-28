Portsmouth champions ceremony: Crowds build on Southsea common as they look to herald their heroes
and live on Freeview channel 276
A damp and drizzly Sunday has not tempered the passion of Portsmouth fans as they gather on Southsea Common to celebrate the amazing achievements of the 2023/24 season. Portsmouth Football Club, in collaboration with the council, are putting on the ceremony to mark the promotion of the men’s and women’s teams from their respective leagues.
The ceremony is taking place between 1pm and 4pm with live entertainment on offer before the players expected to arrive around 2pm. Hardy Portsmouth fans have turned up early, some as early as 7am, looking to get a good view of their heroes as they cap off the celebrations of the season.
The excitement is building with fans purchasing flags and showing their support for the Blues with painted faces. A friendly, family atmosphere can be felt as they eagerly await the presence of the Portsmouth players.
John Mousinho’s men won promotion to the Championship and the League One title in a dramatic game against Barnsley just under two weeks ago. That result sparked celebrations which have yet to stop with the League One trophy lifted at Fratton Park last Saturday and yesterday’s 2-0 win at Lincoln finishing off the season in style.
Meanwhile, Jay Sadler, the women’s team manager, has had even longer to bask in the glory with his team confirming promotion and the the league title on Sunday, April 14. The team have been dominant in the National League Southern Premier Division this season, wrapping up the title early with their final home game still to be played on Sunday, May 5 against London Bees.
The promotion comes in the first season since the women’s team were integrated alongside the men’s team under the ownership of The Tornante Company, allowing them to offer semi-professional contracts.
With the hard work done, the city is preparing to celebrate with the scenes today likely to go down in history alongside the FA Cup parade in 2008 and the League Two title celebrations in 2017. Whatever the weather, Pompey fans are ready for another memorable day.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.