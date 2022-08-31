Portsmouth Charity receives £390,000 funding from The National Lottery Community Fund

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity is going to use the money to part-fund its social enterprise project, ‘Inter Activ’, which is in its fourth year and supports adults and young people with mild to moderate learning difficulties.

The National Lottery Funding will provide a place to at least 75 new people with disabilities who will be part of the project for a year.

Enable Ability have been given a grant for £390,000 to support their invaluable services.

Karen Bristow, Inter Activ project manager said: ‘Thanks to National Lottery players, this grant means that we can support even more people with disabilities into employment with the support of our experienced Personal Skills Coaches.

‘It means so much to us all as a team as it is so rewarding. This will make a big difference to people’s lives.’

Participants of the project will receive practical and educational skills that will not only help for the employment sector, but will also boost their confidence dramatically.

They also have the opportunity to get involved in community based work, including food preparation, front of house at the charity’s Landport Community Centre Cafe, computer repairs at the Community Repair Shop as well as offering them with immersive tours of local areas.