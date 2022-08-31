News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth Charity receives £390,000 funding from The National Lottery Community Fund

A CHARITY’s social enterprise project has been awarded £390,000 as part of the Lottery’s Community Fund.

By Sophie Lewis
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 4:43 pm
Updated Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 4:45 pm

Enable Ability, based in Portsmouth, provides specialised care and support for disabled children and adults, alongside their families.

The charity is going to use the money to part-fund its social enterprise project, ‘Inter Activ’, which is in its fourth year and supports adults and young people with mild to moderate learning difficulties.

The National Lottery Funding will provide a place to at least 75 new people with disabilities who will be part of the project for a year.

Enable Ability have been given a grant for £390,000 to support their invaluable services.

The project provides people with disabilities the tools and skills needed to help them within employment roles.

Karen Bristow, Inter Activ project manager said: ‘Thanks to National Lottery players, this grant means that we can support even more people with disabilities into employment with the support of our experienced Personal Skills Coaches.

‘It means so much to us all as a team as it is so rewarding. This will make a big difference to people’s lives.’

Participants of the project will receive practical and educational skills that will not only help for the employment sector, but will also boost their confidence dramatically.

They also have the opportunity to get involved in community based work, including food preparation, front of house at the charity’s Landport Community Centre Cafe, computer repairs at the Community Repair Shop as well as offering them with immersive tours of local areas.

Helen Bushell, the fund’s head of regional funding for London, the south east and east of England said: ‘We are delighted this will support Enable Ability to continue improving the lives of local people with disabilities.’

