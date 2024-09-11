A Portsmouth children’s choir has been selected from thousands of competing groups to perform at a concert in the Royal Albert Hall.

Portsmouth Music Hub's Cross Keys Choir have been chosen from thousands of competing choirs nationwide to perform the Music for Youth Proms 2024 at the Royal Albert Hall. | Portsmouth City Council

Portsmouth Music Hub’s Cross Keys Choir have been selected to play at the Music for Youth Proms 2024, a showcase for brilliant young musicians across the UK. The choir gained entry as one of the 26 groups chosen to grace the Royal Albert Hall stage after competing in the National Music Festival in Birmingham in July.

The Cross Keys choir is made up of 54 young singers aged 7-16 and they will be the first ever group from Portsmouth to make it to the event. They will be singing two songs titled One World and Change Maker, composed by the Music Hub's award-winning composition team.

Cllr Suzy Horton, Portsmouth City Council cabinet member for children, families and education, said: "This is testament to the choir's exceptional talent and dedication and this is a significant milestone, not just for Cross Keys but also for the city of Portsmouth.

"The young performers have worked tirelessly to reach this point, and their appearance at the Royal Albert Hall will be a memory they will carry with them for the rest of their lives."

Kate Gardner from Music for Youth, added: “Huge congratulations, it is very much deserved. It truly is a huge achievement and you should all be really proud."

Portsmouth Music Hub, who run the choir, is a partnership of organisations led by Portsmouth City Council's Music Service, which offers musical opportunities, events, training, ensembles and music lessons in Portsmouth. The Music for Youth Proms are scheduled to take place between November 27 and 28.