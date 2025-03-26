Fascinating museum in Portsmouth crowned one of the best to visit in the country

A Portsmouth attraction has officially been crowned as of the best museums to visit in the UK.

A new study has revealed the highest-rated museums in the UK with The Mary Rose scooping ninth place with 84.5 per cent of reviews on Tripadvisor being five stars. The museum has a stellar average star rating of 4.78 out of five and visitors can learn about the history of the ship during their trip.

The study, conducted by SlotsCalendar, scraped review data for 5,557 UK museums listed on Tripadvisor. Each museum was assessed based on the proportion of 5-star reviews compared to total reviews and ranked accordingly. For the final ranking, only museums with over 1,000 reviews were included and any museum that was permanently closed was excluded.

The Coventry Music Museum has been revealed as the highest-rated in the country, followed by the Davidstow Airfield & Cornwall at War Museum in Cornwall and the Big Pit National Coal Museum in Wales.

Commenting on the study, Viorel Stan, CEO of SlotsCalendar said: “Museums and art galleries are a brilliant way to get out there and learn more about not only the wider world, but also your local history, cultural identity and more.

“It’s great to see lots of museums from up and down the country in the top 10, meaning that no matter where you live, you’ll be able to reach some fantastic historic sites and museums not too far from you. It’s especially great to see museums from each of Scotland, England and Wales in the top 10. Each country shares lots of history, but there’s something great about delving into your country’s individual history.

“Lots of the top 10 are military museums, so it’s great to see an appreciation of the nation’s history is still paid respect. Whether it’s a school trip, a family outing or a solo visit, museums are a great way to get out of the house and learn more about the human experience.”

For details about how to visit the Mary Rose Museum visit historicdockyard.co.uk/discover/the-mary-rose-museum