Portsmouth Hospitals Charity is urging people to take part in the Great South Run to support local hospitals

Tom Weeks from the NHS is running the Great South Run to support the Portsmouth Hospitals Charity.

Portsmouth Hospitals Charity raises funds to enhance patient care and support staff well-being across Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, and currently has spaces for people to take part at only £25.

Kate Sandys, head of Portsmouth Hospitals Charity, said: ‘We would highly encourage members of the local community to start ticking off those new year’s resolutions and sign up for the Great South Run in aid of Portsmouth Hospitals Charity.’

Last year, over £7,000 was raised for the charity by people taking part in the Great South Run, and they are hoping that the same support will be present this year.

Tom said: ‘I’ve worked in the NHS for nearly 14 years now and coming up on 5 years at PHU. In 2022, I raised money for Lymphoma Action in memory of a colleague that sadly passed away. This year, I’m raising money for the Thank you Appeal at Portsmouth Hospitals Charity.

The 10-mile run, which welcomes thousands of people to the city, will take place on the morning of October 15, 2023. Entries are now open to sign up and take part and if you would like to support the charity this year, you can find out more information on their website.

