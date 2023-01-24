Portsmouth Hospitals Charity is urging people to take part in the Great South Run to support local hospitals
PORTSMOUTH Hospitals Charity is urging people to sign up to the Great South Run to support their local hospital.
The charity is inviting members of the community to take part in the well known 10-mile run that circles Southsea.
Portsmouth Hospitals Charity raises funds to enhance patient care and support staff well-being across Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, and currently has spaces for people to take part at only £25.
In return, the charity is asking for a minimum of £150 to be raised for a specific department or the Working Together Fund, which supports all wards and departments.
Kate Sandys, head of Portsmouth Hospitals Charity, said: ‘We would highly encourage members of the local community to start ticking off those new year’s resolutions and sign up for the Great South Run in aid of Portsmouth Hospitals Charity.’
Last year, over £7,000 was raised for the charity by people taking part in the Great South Run, and they are hoping that the same support will be present this year.
Tom Weeks, who has been working in the NHS for 14 years, has signed up to the Great South Run to raise money for the charity’s Thank you Fund, which supports staff welfare across the trust.
Tom said: ‘I’ve worked in the NHS for nearly 14 years now and coming up on 5 years at PHU. In 2022, I raised money for Lymphoma Action in memory of a colleague that sadly passed away. This year, I’m raising money for the Thank you Appeal at Portsmouth Hospitals Charity.
‘I was really keen that any money raised is used to benefit staff in some way so It was brilliant to see that you can give an indication of where you would like the money to go when you sign up.’
The 10-mile run, which welcomes thousands of people to the city, will take place on the morning of October 15, 2023. Entries are now open to sign up and take part and if you would like to support the charity this year, you can find out more information on their website.
More details about the run are available at www.greatrun.org