Portsmouth picked for April in Access Self Storage's 'most boring calendar ever' for 2025 in aid of Cancer Research UK
Access Self Storage is releasing a calendar for 2025 featuring the ‘hottest’ storage units from across the UK, with a candid snap of a bright yellow corridor of doors in Portsmouth making the cut.
The tongue in cheek calendar, named The Storage Unit Calendar 2025, has been released to raise a smile but also has a much greater purpose. All profits made from sales of the £5 calendar will go to Cancer Research UK as the company aims to raise £30,000 for the charity.
While Portsmouth can be found in April, all 12 months will be a celebration of minimalism with the coveted December slot going to a spacious unit in Harrow.
It also features scenes from Access Self Storage units in Fulham, Birmingham, and Reading. Alas, any hope of one-upmanship on our neighbours down the M27 is dashed with a scene from a storage unit in Southampton picked for March.
The calendars can be purchased in-store, including at Portsmouth Access Self Storage in Herbert Street, as well as online at www.accessstorage.com.
