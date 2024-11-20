Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A nationwide storage company has released what it is calling possibly the “most boring calendar ever” and a Portsmouth site has been given the honour of featuring.

Portsmouth has been selected as Mr April in Access Self Storage's self titled 'most boring calendar ever'. | Access Self Storage

Access Self Storage is releasing a calendar for 2025 featuring the ‘hottest’ storage units from across the UK, with a candid snap of a bright yellow corridor of doors in Portsmouth making the cut.

The tongue in cheek calendar, named The Storage Unit Calendar 2025, has been released to raise a smile but also has a much greater purpose. All profits made from sales of the £5 calendar will go to Cancer Research UK as the company aims to raise £30,000 for the charity.

While Portsmouth can be found in April, all 12 months will be a celebration of minimalism with the coveted December slot going to a spacious unit in Harrow.

It also features scenes from Access Self Storage units in Fulham, Birmingham, and Reading. Alas, any hope of one-upmanship on our neighbours down the M27 is dashed with a scene from a storage unit in Southampton picked for March.

The calendars can be purchased in-store, including at Portsmouth Access Self Storage in Herbert Street, as well as online at www.accessstorage.com.