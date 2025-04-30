WATCH: Van catches fire outside Eastney Health Centre as fire crews rush to the scene
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The incident happened just before 7pm on Methuen Road on Wednesday, May 30. Smoke is seen rising from the van before it was ablaze with flames with smoke rising and visible from around the area.
Crowds were seen to be gathering at a safe distance as fire set about putting the van, and a nearby hedge, out. Pictures on social media appear to show that the fire has now been put out, however there has been no confirmation from the fire service.
The News has approached Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service for comment and will provide an update as soon as we receive it.
Watch the video contributed by Clare Ash embedded in this article.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.