A van has caught fire in Eastney this evening as shocked onlookers watched on as it was engulfed in flames in a matter of seconds.

The incident happened just before 7pm on Methuen Road on Wednesday, May 30. Smoke is seen rising from the van before it was ablaze with flames with smoke rising and visible from around the area.

Crowds were seen to be gathering at a safe distance as fire set about putting the van, and a nearby hedge, out. Pictures on social media appear to show that the fire has now been put out, however there has been no confirmation from the fire service.

The News has approached Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service for comment and will provide an update as soon as we receive it.

Watch the video contributed by Clare Ash embedded in this article.