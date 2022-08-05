Medical experts from 13 nations gathered in Tisá, close to the German border, to work together on treatments, decontamination and dealing with casualties in the wake of a CBRN attack.
Military personnel dealt with mock casualties at the site of an old chemical and biological testing ground.
The Royal Navy and Royal Marines combined medical team laid on a demonstration of the techniques and procedures the UK employs.
Their responsibility in the field is to treat causalities and be highly efficient at setting up medical treatment facilities at a moment’s notice.
During the exercises, the team were at the forefront of the joint casualty decontamination area, which must be set up rapidly to deal with people exposed to a CBRN attack.
They then have to be decontaminated, and giving basic medical treatment before being passed onto the next level of medical care.
‘Scenarios like this are needed to keep us grounded and prepared to efficiently treat and care for real-time CBRN casualties we may expect during operations,’ said Medical Assistant Jack Franklin.
‘As the casualty decontamination area medical team is very small, everyone must be able to take a step back, think and assess the situation.’
Members of the Royal Marines Band Service operated alongside the surgical group in the contamination area, together giving patients basic medical treatment and assessing their injuries.