The public have been warned their “safety is exposed” with cover from the fire service now “threadbare” amid fears the “worst may happen”.

Hampshire Fire & Rescue at the aftermath of a fire at Costa Coffee, Isambard Brunel Road, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (291025-28)

The fire at Costa Coffee on Isambard Brunel Road around 2pm on Wednesday sparked a huge fire service response as firefighters from Southsea, Cosham, Havant and Waterlooville attended the blaze.

The incident sparked concerns from Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire Brigade Union which revealed services were stretched amid concerns the “worst could happen” as a result.

Meanwhile a blaze around the same time at Asda at the Bridge Shopping Centre in Somers Road North, Fratton, led to Crews from Fareham and Gosport being drafted in to respond to the fire.

A statement posted on Wednesday night from the union highlighted how the situation now poses a risk to life. “We advise members in Hampshire and Isle of Wight to stay extra safe and vigilant this evening,” it read.

“There is currently no emergency response capability from Cosham and Southsea fire stations. All fire engines from Cosham and Southsea are committed to a single incident. Fareham and Waterlooville have also been drawn into the city due to an automatic fire alarm in Southsea.

“When the fire engines do return to station there will be a reduced crew of seven (instead of 10) able to respond from Cosham. The fire cover is now threadbare and your safety is exposed.

“We bring this to your attention as the impact of cuts has now left this once great life saving service in a perilous condition.”

The union added: “The firefighters who serve you are genuinely concerned and quite rightly so. They know the risks, see the gaps where firefighters and fire engines should be and know it’s only a matter of time before the worst may happen.”