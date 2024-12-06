A popular country park has announced it will be closing due to the impending arrival of Storm Darragh on the south coast.

Queen Elizabeth Country Park in Horndean will be closing from 4pm today and it will not re-open until Sunday, December 8, unless it is still unsafe to do so. Storm Darragh is set to bring gusts of up to 80 miles per hour to the UK with it expected to hit the region from 3pm today (Friday, December 6).

A statement on social media from QE Park said: “Due to the severe high winds forecasted Saturday, December 7, we have made the decision to close the Park from 4pm today. This will include all car parks and facilities, including the Visitor Centre, Kiosks, Christmas Tree shop, and Butser Hill.

“Following site checks, we plan to reopen on Sunday, December 8 in the morning if it is safe to do so. Please check our social media pages and website for updates before you travel.”

The post on Facebook advised that anyone who has been booked on to an event on Saturday will be contacted with an alternative option.

The park’s closure is the latest disruption caused by Strom Darragh in the region. It was announced yesterday that the Small Business Taster Christmas Market, planned for December 6 in Commercial Road, has been postponed to Sunday, December 15.