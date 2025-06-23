A determined reveller swam across dangerous waters before entering the Isle of Wight Festival as darkness set in.

Rescue crews feared the worst for the man who was seen in the River Medina around 8.45pm on Saturday but could not be found by Cowes RNLI inshore lifeboat.

The crew had launched at 8.30pm for a planned patrol of the Isle of Wight Festival before reports emerged of the person attempting to swim across to access the festival.

“With authorisation from the harbour master, the crew of the Sheena Louise made best speed up the river and arrived on scene,” an RNLI spokesperson said. “Festival security reported they had seen a man entering the water near Newport Rowing Club, but had not seen him emerge.

“In fading light on the longest day of the year, with an outgoing tide, the Cowes RNLI crew conducted a thorough search along the shoreline. Bembridge and Needles Coastguard teams, a Hampshire police RIB, and festival security vessels joined in the extensive search, which revealed nothing.”

But with crews fearing the worst, the man was found safely. “Just as the crew were directed to stand down, the person in question was located safe within festival grounds,” the RNLI spokesperson added.

The Cowes lifeboat returned to festival patrol and saw no further action that evening. The volunteer crew of Cowes RNLI were on patrol and coordinated with other services throughout the weekend to ensure water safety for festival-goers and other mariners.