Havant sorting office is one of the most affected areas in the country by these problems.

Reports to The News before Christmas said some residents had not received post in over a week.

Portsmouth residents faced similar frustrations due to ‘Covid-related self-isolation and high sickness absence,’

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Havant residents had also been experiencing similar delays last year. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire.

Royal Mail announced today that deliveries are operating as normal throughout most of the country, but a small number of offices will experience delays.

A statement on their website said: ‘We aim to deliver to all addresses we have mail for, six days a week.

‘In a small number of local offices this may temporarily not be possible due to local issues such as Covid-related self isolation, high levels of sick absence, resourcing, or other local factors.

‘In those cases we will rotate deliveries to minimise the delay to individual customers.

‘We also provide targeted support to those offices to address their challenges and restore our service to the high standard our customers would normally receive.

‘We're sorry for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding.’

Royal Mail will continue to update customers in Havant about the service.

Anyone concerned about mail deliveries can contact the Royal Mail customer service team on 03457 740 740, or via its website royalmail.com.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron