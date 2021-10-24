Royal Navy veterans go back to days of old with 'raucous' game at Portsmouth Naval Base

Fun, camaraderie and competitive juices were reignited as the World Uckers Championships hit the naval base on Saturday.

The competition featured 64 players consisting of 32 teams who were all either serving members of the Royal Navy or associates of the navy.

Uckers, a board game based on Ludo, is played with two dice and stackable counters.

The event was opened by naval base Commodore JJ Bailey.

Efforts to take the competition onto a larger scale included positioning the event at the heart of the naval base in a marquee by HMS Victory with the event now including music, food and a Masters of Ceremonies on a microphone with the public able to watch the action.

Organiser Andy Christie, operations manager of the Royal Naval Association, took over from current world champion Wally Blagden and Frank Fowler, who have both taken a step back from preparing the event.

He said: ‘It’s been a very enjoyable and social occasion. It’s a traditional naval game sailors used to play in the mess. It has a lot of naval sayings that come out.

‘We were approached and asked to make it more sociable. We’ve tried to make it bigger and more inclusive so passersby can enjoy it.’

Navy veteran Sherbie Barratt and his partner Les, of Gosport, said: ‘It’s our first time together as partners but it went well. It’s a good laugh. It’s something you miss from the days of old.

‘We used to play the game - it’s very tactical. It takes us back to the old days. The game is not played as much these days with all the technology.’

Steve Moffatt, a veteran who makes the boards, said the game is making a comeback with those on board HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Queen Elizabeth, as well as sailors on Type 45s and training ship HMS Raleigh, taking up the game.

‘They are trying to resurrect the game,’ he explained. ‘It is raucous, especially when you are at sea.’

Dave MacAskill, who runs HMS Stores, helped with merchandise and branding at the event. ‘It’s nice to come and learn the traditions of this fun game,’ he said.

A range of prizes were available for participants from rum to a picture of the ‘holy grail’ Taku cup - the only Uckers cup the navy has.

Star players included the most senior warrant officers in the Royal Navy such as Carl Steedman (Warrant Officer to the Royal Navy) and Ian ‘Tug’ Wilson competing as ‘Batman and Robin’.

