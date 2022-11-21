Santa Claus will be heading to the Spinnaker Tower this Christmas for a festive experience
SANTA Claus will be parking his reindeers at the Spinnaker Tower this year as he holds a Christmas meet and greet up in the skies.
This Christmas Santa Claus will be making a special festive appearance at the Spinnaker Tower as he is welcomed by the staff during his merry experience that will run every weekend in December, and on every day from December 18 to Christmas Eve.
The experience will give children the opportunity to meet Santa at the iconic landmark, and to receive a special gift and the opportunity to pose for a photo.
Children will also be able to write letters to Santa and get involved in festive games with the elves.
Tony Sammut, the Spinnaker’s general manager, said: ‘The Santa Experience is a unique way to meet Santa and gives children the chance to hand-deliver their wish list, receive an early gift and enjoy spectacular sky-high views without the need for a magical sleigh.’
‘We’re really looking forward to welcoming Santa, children and their families to Spinnaker Tower this December.’
The Spinnaker Tower Santa Experience will see the Spinnaker Bar & Kitchen open and include full admission to the tower, where families can enjoy the 23-mile views and experience the Sky Walk which is 100 metres above sea level.
The Santa Experience runs in two 45-minute time slots, the first one being at 9am and the second one will take place at 10.30am and these will be on set days throughout the festive period.
Tickets will cost £19.95 per child, £8.50 for children under four years old and £14.95 per adult.