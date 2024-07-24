Six dead and seven missing after fishing boat sinks off Falkland Islands coast

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A fishing boat carrying 27 people sank on Tuesday nearly 200 miles off the coast of the Falkland Islands, leaving at least six people dead and seven missing, according to British and Spanish maritime officials.

A general view of Stanley, Falkland Islands in 2012. PIC: PA

Fourteen people made it on to a life raft and were rescued by two other fishing boats that were nearby when the 176ft vessel, the Argos Georgia, sank in the South Atlantic near Argentina, Spanish authorities said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officials from Spain’s Pontevedra province in south-eastern Galicia identified 10 of the crew members as Spaniards, but did not elaborate on their condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said there were several other nationalities among the crew. The Falkland Islands said it had received an emergency signal on Monday from the Argos Georgia.

The signal indicated that the boat was east of Stanley, the capital of the Falkland Islands, when it began taking on water.

At the time, the ship was sailing at a speed of 35 knots per hour, according to monitoring site MarineTraffic.com.

Aircraft and several vessels were deployed in the search-and-rescue effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Argos Georgia is managed by Argos Froyanes Ltd, a privately-owned joint British-Norwegian company, and was sailing under the flag of St Helena, another of Britain’s overseas territories in the South Atlantic.

The boat was built in 2018, according to Vesselfinder, a website for tracking marine traffic.