"Stalled crane" on M27 leaves lane closed and disruption for drivers

By Steve Deeks
Published 15th May 2024, 14:55 BST
A stalled crane on the M27 has led to a lane being closed.

The incident happened westbound at junction 8. AA Traffic News said: “Lane closed on entry ramp due to stalled crane on M27 Westbound at J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble). Traffic is coping well. Lane one (of two) is closed.”

Meanwhile, drivers are being delayed on the other side of the motorway. The AA added: “Severe delays of 21 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Eastbound between J4 M3 and J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble). Average speed ten mph.”

