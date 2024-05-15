"Stalled crane" on M27 leaves lane closed and disruption for drivers
A stalled crane on the M27 has led to a lane being closed.
The incident happened westbound at junction 8. AA Traffic News said: “Lane closed on entry ramp due to stalled crane on M27 Westbound at J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble). Traffic is coping well. Lane one (of two) is closed.”
Meanwhile, drivers are being delayed on the other side of the motorway. The AA added: “Severe delays of 21 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Eastbound between J4 M3 and J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble). Average speed ten mph.”
