A community is rallying round for a family whose lives have been “flipped upside down” after a shock brain cancer diagnosis on a “superhero” 11-year-old boy.

Titchfield boy Archie went from being his usual “happy” and “lively” self at the beginning of the summer holidays before he was rushed to hospital after becoming ill. Sadly, he was then diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer.

Friend Aimee Ross has launched a fundraiser to help Archie’s parents Kelly and Kev and his sister Maisie. Already over £5,000 has been raised of a £6,500 target to help the family.

Aimee wrote on Go Fund Me: “I am reaching out on behalf of our lovely friends Kelly, Kev, Archie and Maisie. Their lives have been flipped upside down in a matter of weeks. I know that they have so many friends and family as well as a supportive wider community, rallying around them as they face this long journey ahead.

“Archie, who has only just turned 11 years old, was recently diagnosed with a brain tumour and now biopsies have shown the tumour to be grade 4 brain cancer. As you can imagine, the family is still processing this awful news and have a long road ahead.

“Kelly and Kev, Archie’s parents, would like to raise awareness of Archie’s story. Archie is a very lively boy with many friends. He is a talented gymnast who enjoys training and competitions, winning many medals and trophies along the way.”

Speaking of how Archie’s health took a sudden turn for the worse, Aimee continued: “At the beginning of the summer holidays, Archie presented as happy and excited, participating in many activities including rock climbing, swimming and various social gatherings.

“Just midway through August, Archie began suffering with anxiety-like symptoms, which Kelly and Kev put down to the imminent transition to secondary school. Just a few weeks later, Archie began complaining of mild headaches which again could be attributed to anxiety. Then came some short episodes of projectile sickness.

“The pivotal moment came when just two weeks ago, Archie became sick overnight and was unaware of his surroundings. At this time, he was unable to recognise either of his parents. It was Kelly and Kev’s quick thinking that encouraged them to rush him to the hospital, where bloods and observations were done, all coming back as normal. Kelly and Kev both had a parental gut instinct which meant they refused to leave without a scan, which revealed the worst – a tumour the size of a lemon.

“The fantastic nurses and doctors at Southampton Hospital then started treating Archie immediately, which resulted in major surgery the following day. Archie’s surgeon shared that she would hopefully be able to remove 50-60% of his tumour but warned his parents of the risk of stroke and reduced movement in his right side.

“Thankfully, the surgery was a huge success with Archie’s surgeon able to remove 90-95% of Archie’s tumour. Whilst Archie still has some change in his movement and his peripheral sight has been affected, this provided the family with a glimmer of hope.”

She added: “Archie and Kelly will need to be transferred to a specialist unit in London for eight weeks intensive radiotherapy whilst Kev will be at home, looking after Maisie and providing her as much normality as possible. This will mean many trips back and forward to London for Kev to support his family.

“To help eliminate some of the stress, as the family will be unable to work, let's come together and share this Go Fund Me far and wide to help support this incredible family by raising as much money as possible.

“We all know that Archie is a superhero and still maintains his amazing personality throughout this ordeal. Whilst the surgery was successful, Archie’s biopsy results have resulted in huge concern and the realisation that Archie is facing stage 4 brain cancer.

“Let’s join together as a community and focus on removing this financial burden so they can focus on Archie and their beautiful family.”

To donate go to: www.gofundme.com/f/archies-story