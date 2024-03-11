Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mike Wozniak and Ola Labib, who both grew up in Portsmouth, appeared together in the latest episode of World’s Most Dangerous Roads, which aired on Dave at 8pm on Sunday, March 10. While sharing a bumpty ride in through a desert in Namibia, the pair spoke about their similar upbringings in Portsmouth and deployed some Pompey lingo.

In a clip shared ahead of the episode, Wozniak - who appeared on series 11 of Taskmaster and is known for his role in Greg Davies' sitcom Man Down - took a trip down memory lane with Labib, a rising star of the UK stand-up comedy scene and host of the Kashta Lab Pod podcast.

Ola said: "Because I come from Portsmouth, there's certain words that I use even now that people are like 'what are you on about?'. What's that?"

The pair went on to site "squinny", "lairy" and "dinlo" as phrases which may confuse people not familiar with the city. They further joked about the differences between their respective former schools - Wozniak having attended Portsmouth Grammar School and Labib being a former pupil of Priory School. She added: "If you can deal with surviving four years at priory, you can survive anything."