The energy bills support scheme: Forty per cent of people in the country have failed to redeem their vouchers
FORTY percent of people in the city could be missing out on money to help them with energy and gas bills.
Portsmouth City Council is continuing its work, amid the cost of living crisis, to try to ensure that people across the area are receiving all of the financial support they are entitled to, particularly as the cold weather hits once again.
The energy bills support scheme offers everyone eligible to a £400 non-repayable discount on their energy bills in a bid to support people as the weather gets colder and prices persist to increase.
People who pay their monthly bill via direct debit or a standard card payment will have their discount automatically applied, which is the same for those on a smart prepayment meter, who will have the discount applied as credit at the first week of each month.
For those who have a traditional prepayment meter, you will get the discount in one of two ways which include being sent redeemable voucher via text message, email or post, or you will receive an automatic credit when you next top up at your usual top up point.
In a letter from Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP, who is the secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy, to Graham Stuart MP, minister of state for energy and climate, and Jonathan Brearley, Ofgem CEO, he outlined a large percentage of people on prepayment meters have not redeemed their vouchers.
He said: ‘Money has been set aside to help households with their heating and hot water bills this winter, so it is imperative they get this support.
‘As the cold weather sets in we have a duty to protect the most vulnerable, not leaving them to worry about their fuel bills. It is on all of us to make this happen.’
The scheme saw £1.8bn worth of payments delivered in October, but 41 percent of people on a prepayment metre have yet to redeem their vouchers, which is causing concern for their well-being as the weather gets colder.
Councillor Gerald Vernon Jackson said: ‘The prepayment meters are normally used by customers who are on the lowest incomes and have the most difficulties in paying for their energy.
‘We are doing some work to get everybody in portsmouth to claim it. We are talking to the energy companies to see whether they will release the addresses for people on prepayemnet metres so we can just go and knock on their doors.
‘We are going to try and do everything we can. It is really important that they get this money during the winter when it is so cold.’
If you are on a prepayment meter and think that you should be receiving moeny in the form of these vouchers to help with energy bill cost, get in touch with the Portsmouth City Council who can point you in the right direction.
Portsmouth City Council's cost of living hub is a one-stop source of local advice and support during the cost of living crisis. Go to www.portsmouth.gov.uk/costofliving Or if you need to talk to someone, call 023 9284 1047 between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Thursday or 9am to 4.30pm Friday.