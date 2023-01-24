Portsmouth City Council is continuing its work, amid the cost of living crisis, to try to ensure that people across the area are receiving all of the financial support they are entitled to, particularly as the cold weather hits once again.

The energy bills support scheme offers everyone eligible to a £400 non-repayable discount on their energy bills in a bid to support people as the weather gets colder and prices persist to increase.

People who pay their monthly bill via direct debit or a standard card payment will have their discount automatically applied, which is the same for those on a smart prepayment meter, who will have the discount applied as credit at the first week of each month.

A domestic household electricity meter Picture: Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire

For those who have a traditional prepayment meter, you will get the discount in one of two ways which include being sent redeemable voucher via text message, email or post, or you will receive an automatic credit when you next top up at your usual top up point.

In a letter from Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP, who is the secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy, to Graham Stuart MP, minister of state for energy and climate, and Jonathan Brearley, Ofgem CEO, he outlined a large percentage of people on prepayment meters have not redeemed their vouchers.

He said: ‘Money has been set aside to help households with their heating and hot water bills this winter, so it is imperative they get this support.

Portsmouth City Council has launched a campaign to make sure residents can get help during the cost-of-living crisis

‘As the cold weather sets in we have a duty to protect the most vulnerable, not leaving them to worry about their fuel bills. It is on all of us to make this happen.’

Councillor Gerald Vernon Jackson said: ‘The prepayment meters are normally used by customers who are on the lowest incomes and have the most difficulties in paying for their energy.

‘We are going to try and do everything we can. It is really important that they get this money during the winter when it is so cold.’

If you are on a prepayment meter and think that you should be receiving moeny in the form of these vouchers to help with energy bill cost, get in touch with the Portsmouth City Council who can point you in the right direction.

