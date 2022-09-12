The Queen: How readers of The News, Portsmouth can leave their own tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth II
The country – and indeed the world – has been united in mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, after her death on Thursday aged 96.
There are many books of condolence set up across the area for people to sign, including in libraries, council offices, Portsmouth Guildhall and cathedrals in Portsmouth.
Now we are giving people the chance to submit their own tribute to the Queen and her lifetime of service to the country.
Already emotional and respectful tributes have been paid by members of the Royal Family, the head of the Royal Navy and the public.
The online book has now opened, in advance of Monday’s state funeral, which is expected to see the country pause to pay their respects to our longest-reigning monarch.
To leave your tribute click here and scroll down to the form which is embedded in the story.