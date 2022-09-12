There are many books of condolence set up across the area for people to sign, including in libraries, council offices, Portsmouth Guildhall and cathedrals in Portsmouth.

Now we are giving people the chance to submit their own tribute to the Queen and her lifetime of service to the country.

Queen Elizabeth II in April 2016, the day before her 90th birthday Picture: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The online book has now opened, in advance of Monday’s state funeral, which is expected to see the country pause to pay their respects to our longest-reigning monarch.