Tickets for Boomtown's new 'Boom Village' event in Hampshire go on sale tonight

The action, coined ‘Boom Village’ will be taking place between August 12 and 15.

The festival will feature more than 100 musical artists and family camping for all ages.

It is open to members of the local community, with ticket numbers limited.

Thousands of people have applied for tickets.

Now those living nearest to the site, in the SO21 – SO24 postcodes will have the chance to bid for discounted tickets from 7pm today before going on sale to the wider Hampshire and South Downs applicants tomorrow morning at 7am.

Lak Mitchell, Boomtown co-founder and creative director said: ‘We are so excited to bring the magical Boom Village to life in the beautiful fields of Matterley Estate, and for the first time since 2019 to be able to host a festival of any size in the place we’ve called home for 10 years.

‘We can’t wait to put on a festival that holds families and sustainability at the absolute core of what we’re trying to achieve for those in the neighbouring communities.’

Ticket prices for adults for the weekend range from £180 to £220.

Teen tickets are £120 and children under 12 go free with a £5 deposit.

To buy tickets, visit: boomtownfair.co.uk/boom-village/tickets/

For more details, see boomtownfair.co.uk/boom-village/

