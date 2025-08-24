Toploader deliver fantastic headline set at Victorious Festival after Marley Blandford again saves the day at Under The Trees
The band from Sussex had an enthusiastic audience who enjoyed their set, with the band best-known for their 2000 cover of King Harvest's US hit "Dancing in the Moonlight", which became a global hit for them.
It follows some controversy on the Under The Trees stage when Cliffords, an Irish indie band, who were due to perform just ahead of Toploader, became the third band to boycott the festival following a controversial incident on Friday, where The Mary Wallopers were ‘cut off’ during their set for having a Palestinian flag on stage.
Local lad Marley Blandford saved the day twice by filling in for them - having taken a stint on the Common Stage to replace The Last Dinner Party who also pulled out after the incident involving the Mary Wallopers.
(Watch the video embedded in this story for one of his performances)