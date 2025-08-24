Toploader deliver fantastic headline set at Victorious Festival after Marley Blandford again saves the day at Under The Trees

Published 24th Aug 2025, 15:35 BST
Toploader delighted fans with the headline set on the Under The Trees Stage at Victorious Festival last night (Saturday, August 23).

The band from Sussex had an enthusiastic audience who enjoyed their set, with the band best-known for their 2000 cover of King Harvest's US hit "Dancing in the Moonlight", which became a global hit for them.

Toploader headline the Under The Trees Stage at Victorious Festival in Portsmouth, UK on Saturday 23rd August 2025. Credit Emma Terraccianoplaceholder image
Toploader headline the Under The Trees Stage at Victorious Festival in Portsmouth, UK on Saturday 23rd August 2025. Credit Emma Terracciano | Emma Terracciano

It follows some controversy on the Under The Trees stage when Cliffords, an Irish indie band, who were due to perform just ahead of Toploader, became the third band to boycott the festival following a controversial incident on Friday, where The Mary Wallopers were ‘cut off’ during their set for having a Palestinian flag on stage.

Marley Blandford performing on the Common Stage on Saturday, August 23.placeholder image
Marley Blandford performing on the Common Stage on Saturday, August 23. | Alex Shute

Local lad Marley Blandford saved the day twice by filling in for them - having taken a stint on the Common Stage to replace The Last Dinner Party who also pulled out after the incident involving the Mary Wallopers.

(Watch the video embedded in this story for one of his performances)

For more highlights of this year’s Victorious Festival see our round-up blog.

