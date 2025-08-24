Toploader delighted fans with the headline set on the Under The Trees Stage at Victorious Festival last night (Saturday, August 23).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The band from Sussex had an enthusiastic audience who enjoyed their set, with the band best-known for their 2000 cover of King Harvest's US hit "Dancing in the Moonlight", which became a global hit for them.

Toploader headline the Under The Trees Stage at Victorious Festival in Portsmouth, UK on Saturday 23rd August 2025. Credit Emma Terracciano | Emma Terracciano

It follows some controversy on the Under The Trees stage when Cliffords, an Irish indie band, who were due to perform just ahead of Toploader, became the third band to boycott the festival following a controversial incident on Friday, where The Mary Wallopers were ‘cut off’ during their set for having a Palestinian flag on stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marley Blandford performing on the Common Stage on Saturday, August 23. | Alex Shute

Local lad Marley Blandford saved the day twice by filling in for them - having taken a stint on the Common Stage to replace The Last Dinner Party who also pulled out after the incident involving the Mary Wallopers.

(Watch the video embedded in this story for one of his performances)