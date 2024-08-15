Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anti-racism campaigners are planning to gather in Portsmouth for a second weekend in a row to celebrate diversity and inclusion.

Portsmouth Stand Up To Racism are organising the unity rally which is set to take place in Guildhall Square in Portsmouth at 10am on Saturday, August 17. The campaign group headed a similar event last week in which around 500 people turned up.

The country was rocked by violent anti-immigration protests following the tragic events in Southport on July 29 where three children were killed by a knifeman. Misinformation across social media regarding the incident raised anger levels as far right protesters carried out riots, looting, and attacked Mosques and hotels where asylum seekers were being held. Two anti-immigration protests were arranged in Portsmouth and remained largely peaceful. In response, Stand Up To Racism organised the gathering last Saturday as a call to show that the majority of the city are not represented by those views. Once again they are calling for people to attend on Saturday.

Simon Magorian, of Stand Up To Racism, said: “We cannot allow racist and fascist groups to take over our public spaces and threaten our communities. We are coming to peacefully demonstrate against the racism and lies being spread by the far right that sow hate and fear in our communities"