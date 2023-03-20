University strikes: Portsmouth University staff members take part in a three-day industrial strike
Some staff members at the University of Portsmouth are taking part in a three-day strike following a disagreement over pay.
Members of the Universities and Colleges Employers Association have opted to take action across a three day period, which starts today (March 20) and will continue until March 22. The strikes will be taking place at more than 150 universities and will see over 70,000 employees not going to work in the hope that they will see a pay rise in line with the increase of costs.
A spokesperson said: ‘The Universities and Colleges Employers Association (UCEA) conducts collective pay negotiations with trade unions on behalf of higher education employers.‘We respect our colleagues' right to take industrial action and recognise the financial pressures being faced with the rising cost of living.
‘The University will continue to work with colleagues to mitigate against any impact of industrial action on our students.’
Portsmouth University student union will remain open and will operate as usual during these dates.
The strikes have been ongoing since the end of last year and it is currently unknown whether there will be any more in the future. The university action is just one of many areas in the education industry that has seen a large number of staff walk out in a row over the pay. In many cases, students who have been affected by the strikes will have been informed about any disruption and they will also be told if their classes are to be rescheduled.