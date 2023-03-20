Members of the Universities and Colleges Employers Association have opted to take action across a three day period, which starts today (March 20) and will continue until March 22. The strikes will be taking place at more than 150 universities and will see over 70,000 employees not going to work in the hope that they will see a pay rise in line with the increase of costs.

A spokesperson said: ‘The Universities and Colleges Employers Association (UCEA) conducts collective pay negotiations with trade unions on behalf of higher education employers.‘We respect our colleagues' right to take industrial action and recognise the financial pressures being faced with the rising cost of living.

Striking teachers rally in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth, last month Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 010223-34)

‘The University will continue to work with colleagues to mitigate against any impact of industrial action on our students.’

Portsmouth University student union will remain open and will operate as usual during these dates.

