Victorious Festival 2024 hailed a success as tickets are released for next year
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Victorious Festival excited crowds from Friday, august 23 until Sunday, August 25 with nearly 80,000 people entering each day to enjoy epic sets, family activities, and some of the best comedians around. With fans ears still ringing from Biffy Clyro’s Sunday headline set, next year’s tickets have already been released on sale.
The weekend was highlighted by three incredible headline sets from Fat Boy Slim, Jamie T and Biffy Clyro. However, there was so much on show over the action-packed weekend including epic showings from Louis Tomlinson, Wet Leg, The Courteeners, Idles, James Bay, Pixies, Sugababes, Becky Hill and a surprise set from Busted.
There was something for everyone across the weekend including a stellar line-up of comedians. Russell Howard, Frankie Boyle, and Al Murray all had the comedy tent packed out and rolling with laughter.
The festival director, James Ralls, hailed a fantastic weekend. He said: “It’s been another unforgettable year on the seafront. From huge cruise ships and the return of the Seaside Stage plus incredible headline sets from Fatboy Slim, Jamie T and Biffy Clyro we’ve had it all and it’s great to see so many people enjoying live music, family entertainment and comedy whilst making memories to last a lifetime! We’re sad it’s ended but we’re already excited to welcome everyone back in 2025 for another memorable weekend.”
Tickets are now on sale for 2025 with weekend camping tickets from £145 (fees apply). To find all of the ticket options and to purchase them, visit victoriousfestival.co.uk.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.