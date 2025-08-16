WATCH: FreeSpirit, a boat which will be used to help boost mental wellbeing, arrives in Port Solent to begin fit-out
FreeSpirit, which is aiming to help people suffering from long term chronic illnesses get the benefits of being on the water, arrived in Portsmouth on Friday, August 14. A host of people involved in the project and its supporters were there to welcome it.
The boat arrived from Spain and it will now undergo a custom re-fit to make it accessible to people of all ages and abilities.
Ross Honey, founder of Angling Spirit and of the FreeSpirit project, said: “FreeSpirit is a boat that has been custom built to help people suffering with chronic long term illnesses and to help them use the sea, and being on the water, as a means of wellbeing.
“People have come from Portugal, Scotland, and throughout the UK to support this. Its not just a boat arriving, it’s a part of history being created and I think it is great that we have such phenomenal support.”
The project is something that has taken years of work and planning to get to this stage. Neil Pearce, a former liver and pancreatic cancer surgeon, is the current chairman of the trustees for FreeSpirit.
Neil was delighted to be there to the boat arrive. He said: “This is an extraordinary moment, it is something we have been talking about over the last couple of years. Seeing it evolve from a crazy idea into a physical reality is a very big moment for us.
“I think it will help when speaking to potential sponsors, people can see it and realise it is not a pipe dream it is something that is a reality and will make a big difference.”
Further information on the FreeSpirit project can be found on https://www.freespirit.care/