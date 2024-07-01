Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I know I am biased in my love of Portsmouth - but there are times when our city looks simply picture perfect.

There are many places to get a fabulous view of Portsmouth, with the main carpark at the top of Portsdown Hill one of the most popular - especially with its food vans making it the perfect place to enjoy an ice-cream or burger while admiring our city.

But my own favourite place to go to enjoy views is just a little bit further along the hill close to The George pub at a place, quirkily named on Google maps as Big ol' Hill top.

Stunning view of Portsmouth from Portsdown Hill | The News/Kelly Brown

It is a smaller carpark and you need to bring your own refreshments - so at least it saves you a few pennies - and be aware of the rather narrow entrance as you turn into the carpark thanks to the positioning of the posts. But is so much quieter as a spot to have a picnic, walk the dog (or the family) up and down the hillside towards Drayton - or just sit and soak up the views.

Watch the video embedded in this story to see a taste of this view.

I love the fact that you can see all of the way across to Hayling Island on the east and across to Gosport, Port Solent and Portchester on the west - as well as great views across the Solent out over to the Isle of Wight. You also have the option to walk up the hill from the Drayton end thanks to a number of pathways to the grassy area of the hill from the roads on the south side.