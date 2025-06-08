A “frightening” thunderbolt struck a tree in Hayling Island causing it to burst into flames on Saturday evening.

Tree catches fire after being struck by lightning in St Peter’s Church | Sam Wilson

Firefighters attended St Peter’s Church before putting out the blaze following the “unbelievable” lightning strike, which happened amid a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms.

People in Havant, Waterlooville and Fareham said they felt the powerful strike that left some people “scared”.

The video above shows the middle of the tree alight with smoke pouring out across the area. A large branch appears to have been broken following the blistering hit.

Locals said they were shocked after hearing a massive bang. Sam Wilson, of Sam’s Sunflowers, said: “I was working about 100 metres away and never heard a bang like it. It set off all the car alarms it was that loud.”

One person, writing on social media, said: “The thunderbolt was right outside my home, now I got to get the cake removed off the ceiling as I jumped so far.”

Another wrote: “The bang was quite unbelievable.” A third person in nearby Waterlooville said: “Oh my the thunderbolt here shook the whole house.”

A fourth posted: “We got a thunder clap in Fareham. I must admit I panic over thunder bolts. It made our bungalow rattle.” A fifth said: “Yes we felt it in Havant.”

Another person said “the thunder really did make me jump” before adding: “ Wow, never heard anything like it.”

A seventh resident added: “Was the biggest bang I ever heard. Really frightening.”