A winner has been announced of a competition to name three buildings being developed in a Hampshire shopping centre

Kim Singleton won the Wellington Way naming competition with her Duke of Wellington inspired suggestions. She celebrated with the Mayor of Havant, Cllr Peter Wade (left) and Peter Harding from Questmap (right). | Havant Borough Council

Wellington Way in Waterlooville Town Centre is currently undergoing redevelopment with three blocks within it having its units spruced up and new flats added to the first floor. Havant Borough Council and Questmap have now announced the names of the new blocks having received numerous suggestions from the public in a naming competition that opened in July.

The winner was Kim Singleton whose Duke of Wellington themed names won out from over 50 submitted entries. Havant Borough Council announced on social media: “We are pleased to announce the winner of our naming of Wellington Way, Waterlooville competition.

“From 58 entries submitted, the winner is Kim Singleton. The three blocks in Wellington Way will be named: Copenhagen House (The Duke of Wellington's horse), Catherine House (his wife) & Arthur House (his first name).”

The restaurant is currently still under development with the opening date yet to be confirmed.