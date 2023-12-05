A Wetherspoons pub in Fareham has been put up for sale for £400,000.

A Wetherspoon spokesman said: “ The Lord Arthur Lee is up for sale, however, it will continue to trade as normal until it is sold. Wetherspoon does, on occasion, put some of its pubs up for sale, and this is the case here.”

The Lord Arthur Lee at 100–108 West Street in Fareham. Pic: Steve Reid.

The pub was previously a Co-op and was named after a former MP for Fareham. The pub shot to prominence in May 2003 when a banned drinker smashed his car through the front doors before driving around inside the bar. Customers dived for cover as the driver reversed his Vauxhall Cavalier into the pub and crashed into the bar.