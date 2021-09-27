Woman dies in Hayling Island house fire this morning as family are informed

A WOMAN died in a house fire in Hayling Island this morning.

By Steve Deeks
Monday, 27th September 2021, 5:49 pm

Crews from Hayling Island, Cosham, Emsworth and Southsea attended the blaze in Bacon Lane at 7.52am where a 95-year-old woman was found dead.

Police said the fire was not being treated as suspicious currently.

Firefighters attended

A police spokeswoman added: ‘Her family have been informed and are being supported. A file will be prepared for the coroner.’

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used hose reel jets to put the fire out and a ventilation fan to clear smoke.

The fire was extinguished at 9.16am.

