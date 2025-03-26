Plans to cut enhancement in the concessionary travel scheme for disabled people will not be reconsidered despite opposition, the county council has confirmed.

The decision to remove free travel for disabled people before 9.30am and after 11pm on weekdays and remove their “companion pass,” which currently gives free travel to a volunteer who assists them, was approved in October 2024.

Hampshire County Council has confirmed that the discretionary ‘top-up’ enhancements to older persons and disabled bus passes that the county council previously funded will end on April 1, 2025. This will not affect other schemes in Portsmouth or Southampton as they are managed by the city councils. This means that while those living in Portsmouth will still be able to travel before 9.30am under the scheme, those living outside the city in neighbouring towns will not.

Due to its “unprecedented” financial position, the county council said it has to “focus” its resources on providing mandatory services, leading to “difficult decisions” about what it can afford in the future.

A spokesperson for Hampshire County Council said: “As part of a package of savings agreed last year to plug a significant budget gap, from April 1 2025, the discretionary ‘top-up’ enhancements to older persons’ and disabled bus passes that have previously been funded by the County Council will come to an end.

“The changes will impact a small percentage of journeys made, which go above and beyond the national scheme.”

However, the county council informed that if the Department for Transport reviewed the statutory minimum offer for the English national concessionary travel and introduced all-day weekday travel for disabled bus holders, the Hampshire Concessionary Travel Scheme would be amended to reflect this.

“The Department for Transport (DfT) has previously indicated, under the former Government, that they would review the statutory minimum offer for the English National Concessionary Travel scheme as set out in legislation.

“If all-day weekday travel for disabled bus holders, or a disabled plus companion bus pass, was introduced to the statutory scheme, the Hampshire concessionary travel scheme would be amended to reflect this. We would welcome this expansion of the national scheme alongside adequate Government funding to provide it.”

The Waterside Changemakers, a campaigning group against the proposed plans, said that the cuts would impact around 17,800 disabled residents who depend on early and infrequent bus services, as well as their travel companions.

Earlier this month, the group submitted letters from residents impacted by the cuts to cabinet members, making one last effort to persuade them to reconsider the proposal.

The council said that while it recognises that the changes may require some to adjust their travel plans or cover the cost of certain trips, users can still use their passes during most hours. This allows for free bus travel within Hampshire and across England from 9.30am to 11pm on weekdays and all day on weekends and bank holidays.

Waterside Changemakers has been contacted for a comment.