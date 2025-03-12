Disabled residents impacted by Hampshire County Council’s proposal to trim their bus passes are set to hand-deliver letters to cabinet members in a final attempt to convince them to reconsider their plans.

The controversial plans will remove all enhancements to the scheme in Hampshire due to the council’s financial position and the forecasted budget gap.

Essentially, from April 1, disabled residents will be banned from using their passes before 9.30am and after 11pm on weekdays. Those who cannot travel alone will also be stripped of their “companion pass”, which currently gives free travel to a volunteer who assists them.

From April 1, disabled residents will be banned from using their passes before 9.30am and after 11pm on weekdays. | wltmauc/Flickr

Opponents have said the cuts will damage the independence and wellbeing of thousands of people who cannot drive because of their disability and rely on buses to get to work, shops and medical appointments.

They say the move will affect 17,884 disabled residents but save only £73,000; £70,000 by cutting the additional hours and £3,000 by cancelling companion passes. Pensioners in areas with an infrequent bus service will also lose their right to use their older person’s passes between 9am and 9.30am, saving £1,500.

This is in contrast to Portsmouth where the bus pass scheme is looked after by the city council and this use is allowed. However it will impact on those living just outside the city boundary such as in Gosport, Fareham, Havant, Waterlooville and Hayling Island.

More than 1,700 people have signed a petition calling on Hampshire County Council to stop the cuts. The petition says: “In the long-term, these cuts will act to worsen the mental health crisis affecting Hampshire’s communities by increasing isolation and the financial strain on the most vulnerable people.”

Waterside Changemakers, a group that campaigns to help disadvantaged people, has invited the council’s leader, Nick Adams-King, and its cabinet members to meet disabled residents on Wednesday (March 12) and receive their letters.

Patricia Clements, 58, who lost her sight in 2022, said the withdrawal of the pass before 9.30am will make it harder for her to visit the eye hospital and stay well by exercising.

Former nurse Patricia Clements, 58, who lost her sight in 2022, said the move will make it harder for her to visit the eye hospital and go swimming | Waterside Changemakers

The former staff nurse from Marchwood uses her pass at 6.30am to go to a swimming pool in Southampton. She said swimming is vital to keeping her fit, and by going early, she can avoid busy streets and use an empty lane at the pool.

Mrs Clements also needs to travel early in the morning because she has photophobia, a condition in which strong sunlight causes severe pain.

She said Hampshire County Council had failed to inform her and other disabled people about its plans to withdraw their ability to use their bus passes before 9.30am.

In a letter to the council, she wrote: “It’s appalling that the council failed to give me and others a fair opportunity to explain how badly we will be affected by these cuts.

“Sight loss charities were also unaware of the council’s consultation and the final decision.”

She said she would also be impacted by the council’s decision to withdraw companion passes, which give free travel to a person assisting a disabled pass holder.

“People who help us are volunteering their time, and it seems wrong to make them pay to do so,” she wrote.

“I try to be as independent as possible, but I need a companion when making unfamiliar journeys, and removing this concession will make things harder for me.

“My sight loss means I cannot drive, so I am very dependent on buses, and there is only a limited service in Marchwood.

“These cuts are a false economy because people who currently travel by bus will become more dependent on social care packages to remain mobile.”

Residents will be gathering from 1pm on Wednesday, March 12 outside Hampshire County Council on Sussex Street, Winchester.