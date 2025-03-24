Bold plans to create new People's Park in Gosport are unveiled

Proposals to transform the site of the old Gosport bus station into a new waterfront People's Park have been revealed.

The transformation of the area is the first in a two-phase plan to revamp the waterfront area and create a new leisure area to attract both residents and more visitors to the area.

Plans to landscape the area to create the People’s Park include:

1,400sqm of grassed area

Low evergreen shrub and flower bulb planting along the waterfront promenade side of the site, allowing for sea views across the harbour

20 new trees, to replace those being removed - an increase of 6 on those that are currently on the site

A resin-bound gravel path crossing the park, linking the promenade to the walkway from the High Street, and splitting the grassy space into two levels

A circular base for a new performance space

Gosport People's Park plans | GBC

These designs have been submitted as a planning application, and will be available for public feedback, and if approved, the work is expected to begin in late spring, with a view to the park opening to the public in the summer.

Councillor Peter Chegwyn, Leader of Gosport Borough Council, said: "The new People's Park is at the heart of our plans for a revitalised waterfront.

"It's an important public space at the gateway to our borough, and these designs will better welcome visitors by ferry and bus. It will also create a new community focal point - especially as we develop our future plans for a permanent performance space, cafes and bars, new public toilets and a new ferry ticket office."

Hoardings have been put up around Gosport Bus Station ahead of its demolition. Picture: Sarah Standing (100125-1491) | Sarah Standing

The second future phase of the project will include:

a new performance structure at the centre of the park to host live events

a new low-rise building on the west side of the park for cafes and bars

new and improved public toilets - including an accessible 'Changing Places' facility

a new ticket kiosk for the Gosport Ferry

Planning applications for these will be submitted at a later date and, if approved, the project is due to be completed by Summer 2026.