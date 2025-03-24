Bold plans to create new People's Park in Gosport are unveiled
The transformation of the area is the first in a two-phase plan to revamp the waterfront area and create a new leisure area to attract both residents and more visitors to the area.
Plans to landscape the area to create the People’s Park include:
- 1,400sqm of grassed area
- Low evergreen shrub and flower bulb planting along the waterfront promenade side of the site, allowing for sea views across the harbour
- 20 new trees, to replace those being removed - an increase of 6 on those that are currently on the site
- A resin-bound gravel path crossing the park, linking the promenade to the walkway from the High Street, and splitting the grassy space into two levels
- A circular base for a new performance space
These designs have been submitted as a planning application, and will be available for public feedback, and if approved, the work is expected to begin in late spring, with a view to the park opening to the public in the summer.
Councillor Peter Chegwyn, Leader of Gosport Borough Council, said: "The new People's Park is at the heart of our plans for a revitalised waterfront.
"It's an important public space at the gateway to our borough, and these designs will better welcome visitors by ferry and bus. It will also create a new community focal point - especially as we develop our future plans for a permanent performance space, cafes and bars, new public toilets and a new ferry ticket office."
The second future phase of the project will include:
- a new performance structure at the centre of the park to host live events
- a new low-rise building on the west side of the park for cafes and bars
- new and improved public toilets - including an accessible 'Changing Places' facility
- a new ticket kiosk for the Gosport Ferry
Planning applications for these will be submitted at a later date and, if approved, the project is due to be completed by Summer 2026.
