Public art, interactive play areas, gathering spaces or heritage monuments could be created across Gosport as part of a bold project to boost the town’s waterfront.

Residents, businesses and community groups are invited to have their say as the Gosport Lines exhibition explores different ways that culture and creativity can help tell Gosport's history, and link up existing heritage sites throughout the town.

In the proposals, 15 possible locations have been earmarked for are identified as locations to celebrate the town's historic waterfront, through imaginative ideas for public art, infrastructure and other interventions including at the ferry terminal, Royal Clarence Yard, Priddy's Hard and Stoke Road. If implemented, these ideas could help boost visitor numbers and the local economy by connecting different parts of the waterfront.

Gosport's residents are being asked their views on plans to boost the town's waterfront | Gosport Borough Council

These concepts are the product of engagement with over 20 local community groups over the past four months in a collaboration between Gosport Borough Council and Acrylicise, supported by public funding from Arts Council England.

It is envisaged that together they could tie together the waterfront into heritage and art trails that could be explored by residents and visitors alike to encourage more people to visit existing and new attractions and businesses in the area.

The consultation accompanying the exhibition will gather more feedback from residents, businesses, community groups and others to develop the ideas further. Then Gosport Borough Council says it will work with partners and identify funding to bring the concepts to life.

Priddy's Hard is just one area which could see something new installed

Councillor Peter Chegwyn, Leader of Gosport Borough Council, said: "Culture and creativity has an important role in helping tell the story of Gosport's historic waterfront. Using public art and other improvements we want to entice new visitors to discover our heritage and breathe new life into the town's economy.

"These exciting ideas are a great opportunity to regenerate our waterfront - and we welcome feedback from everyone on what they'd like to see happen next."

The exhibition runs at Gosport Discovery Centre in the High Street until September 30. The concepts can also be viewed and feedback provided online at www.gosport.gov.uk/waterfront.