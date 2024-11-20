Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Gosport petrol station could soon install a jetwash so customers can clean their cars – but the plans must clear a hurdle first.

Applicant Highway Stops Retail Limited has applied to Gosport Borough Council to install a jet wash at Anson Service Station, 219 Brockhurst Road. The application, which must first be approved by planners, proposes to install the car wash in the corner of the site which means existing petrol tank vents will be relocated.

The Anson Service Station is 150m from the Farnham Road roundabout and over one mile from Gosport town centre. The 8 metre by 5 metre jetwash area behind a 2.8-metre barrier will be available to customers between 8 am to 8pm seven days a week.

Anson Service Station | Google Streetview

The petrol filling station has a shop, an air and water bay and the jetwash facility is a “normal element” to be found at a service station, said a letter from agents JMS Planning and Development.

A noise impact assessment has been carried out by Venta Acoustics to assess the potential noise impact of the new jet wash on its neighbours.

Jamie Duncan’s Venta Acoustics report said: ”Noise levels would be expected to be audible at the nearby residences, although at a level which would be considered of would be considered of low impact.”

Mr Duncan’s report said that if the jetwash unit used visual, rather than audible alerts, it would lower the noise impact. He said it was assessed at different hours throughout the day and shown to have a low impact for the majority of the jetwash operating hours with a slightly marginal impact between 8am to 9am.

Gosport Borough Council will make a decision on application reference 24/00373/FULL by January 9 2025.