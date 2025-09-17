Brownfield site on Southampton road proposed for nine modern terraced homes

A brownfield site on Southampton Road has been earmarked for nine modern terraced houses – attracting height and parking concerns from residents.

A planning application has been submitted for the construction of nine new family homes at 140 Southampton Road, Portsmouth.

The proposal seeks to transform a currently disused brownfield site, formerly a petrol station and garage, and more recently used for car sales, into a row of modern terraced houses.

The scheme proposes nine four-bedroom homes with private rear gardens and 16 off-street parking spaces, including electric vehicle charging points. Each home would be three storeys and provide refuse and cycle storage.

The site is located along the busy A27 corridor, close to Paulsgrove and Portchester, and benefits from excellent access to public transport, retail, and leisure facilities.

Nearby connections to Port Solent and Lakeside/Northarbour are within walking distance, while frequent bus services link the area to central Portsmouth and Southampton. The development is also just one mile from Portchester railway station.

The surrounding neighbourhood is mainly residential, with two-storey houses and low-rise apartment buildings. The application emphasises a lower-density, family-oriented design aimed at complementing the character of the area.

Southampton Road homes

While the development provides two fewer parking spaces than the council’s standards, the applicant argues that the site’s strong public transport connections justify the shortfall.

The site has hosted various failed planning applications over the years, including proposals for a nursing home and a five-storey sheltered accommodation block.

So far, 15 residents have objected to the scheme.

One resident said: “The proposed nine homes, are four bedroom properties, most homes have at least two cars, homes of this size potentially more plus visitors, there is not enough parking for two cars per home.

“Watersedge park already has parking problems without creating more.

“Additionally these properties are considerably higher than others in the area and the garage that was formally there.”

Another resident added: “As much as I prefer this idea to previous applications I’d still like to object to the height of the properties.

“Some nice two storey family homes in keeping with the other houses on the waterfront would not be an issue, raise privacy concerns, block sunlight or obscure views.”

Residents can view and comment on the application using the planning reference 25/00891/OUT.