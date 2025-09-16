Residents have raised concerns over “misleading” and potentially unlawful Smart Parking signs in Baffins.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents in Baffins say they are being misled after new private parking signs appeared in the Kirpal Road area earlier this month.

One resident explained that on 5 September, multiple signs were suddenly put up warning drivers they could face a “£100 penalty” if they parked without the permission of the operator, Smart Parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The signs also described the area as “Salterns Place” and declared it to be “private property” - despite the roads being public highways.

Smart Parking sign in Baffins

With ongoing gas main upgrades in Stride Avenue and Hayling Avenue limiting available spaces, the resident said the area had become an important place for overspill parking overnight. They branded the new notices “very misleading and perhaps illegal”.

Portsmouth City Council has since confirmed the signs were not properly placed. A spokesperson said while there are five small private car parks nearby, around Marina Grove, Wells Close and Beasant Close, where Smart Parking is allowed to enforce restrictions, this does not extend to on-street parking.

They added that the signs “appear to be installed on the highway itself and may give the impression that on-street parking is legally enforceable by this private company, which is not the case”.

“We have contacted SMART Parking to discuss this and will work with them to advise on more suitable and legal locations for the signage to be installed.”