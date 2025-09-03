Campaigners hit back at council over Eastney pool consultation results

Campaigners have criticised Portsmouth City Council after it published consultation results showing strong support for a new watersports centre on the Eastney pool site.

The demolition of the historic pool was approved in March, following the granting of planning permission for a £23.4m replacement leisure centre in Bransbury Park.

More than 1,800 people took part in the consultation, with nearly two-thirds (64 per cent) saying they would be “very likely” to use a new watersports facility. Only five per cent said they wanted the former pool refurbished.

The council said the findings reinforced its decision to pursue a modern centre alongside the new Bransbury Park development. But campaigners insist the results do not reflect local feeling.

An Eastney Pool redevelopment spokesperson said: “Over a 1,000 people have signed a petition demanding the suspension of the demolition of the historic Royal Marines Eastney swimming pool, pending an investigation into the conduct of a number of Portsmouth city councillors.

“This was in order to force through their plans to demolish the Royal Marines Eastney swimming pool and grant themselves planning permission to build a £23.4m alternative in Bransbury Park, losing six sports courts, green space and trees.

“The councillors have chosen to ignore the clear majority in favour of saving Eastney swimming pool, with over 2,600 people signing a petition to save the pool. The council’s own planning application consultation resulted in 88 per cent of participants objecting to the council’s plans for Eastney pool’s alternative.

“According to another council report, refurbishing Eastney pool would cost approximately £10m less than building an alternative and would also save six sports courts, green space and trees from being built on.”

Built in 1904 as part of the Eastney Royal Marine Barracks, the pool was used to train the Cockleshell Heroes — 13 Royal Marine commandos who launched a daring canoe mission to Bordeaux in 1942.

Portsmouth City Council disputes the comparative cost figures, claiming that refurbishing Eastney swimming pool would cost up to £8m merely to restore it “as is.” They argue the site would still be unsuitable for early learners, have limited accessibility, carry high ongoing maintenance costs, and remain in a location poorly served by public transport.

A council spokesperson said demolition will take place “in the coming weeks” and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Work on the new Bransbury play park will begin this autumn, with the main leisure building and GP surgery scheduled to start in early 2026 and finish in 2027.