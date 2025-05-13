Parking in the city centre is set to get cheaper from the end of this week as the city council takes over the running of the Market Way carpark.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth City Council is taking over the management of the carpark from Friday, May 16, bringing it more in line with other council car parks in the area and offering new payment options for people parking and visiting shops.

Previously managed by National Car Parks (NCP), the car park will now offer cheaper hourly prices for people who need to drive and park in the city centre for short stays (less than four hours). For the first few weeks of the council operating the car park, customers will be able to pay for parking with coins or via the RingGo app, with contactless card facilities being added later in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Market Way car park | PCC

The car park will now operate on a pay-when-you-park basis, rather than the previous pay-on-exit system. As with other council-owned car parks in Portsmouth, no QR codes will be used on parking machines and disabled people with Blue Badges can park for free.

The new costs for parking will be as follows:

Up to one hour: £1.70 (previously £1.95 via NCP app, and £2.95 via the parking machines)

Up to two hours: £2.90 (previously £3.90 via NCP app, and £5.90 via the parking machines)

Up to three hours: £3.90 (previously £5.85 via NCP app, and £8.85 via the parking machines)

Up to four hours: £5.00 (previously £8.95 via NCP app, and £9.95 via the parking machines)

Any previous season tickets offered by NCP will no longer be offered at this car park, but other NCP car parks in the city will remain available, and season tickets will also be available from the council.

To make sure the car park is safe and accessible, some improvements need to take place in May, including resurfacing works. The car park will remain open throughout these works, though with a reduced capacity.

In a first for the city, new solar-powered parking machines will be installed, saving on energy costs and ensuring sustainability where possible. In the future, other sustainable transport options may be offered in the car park as travel within the city evolves, including electric vehicle charging points, rental e-scooter and e-bike docks, and parking for bicycles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This change helps achieve policies set out in the council's Parking Strategy, and aims to support businesses in the area and strengthen the city's economy as part of Portsmouth's integrated transport strategy.

Cllr Peter Candlish, cabinet member for transport at Portsmouth City Council, said: "We're pleased to take over and improve the Market Way car park, making it more like other council car parks and boosting the Portsmouth city centre economy.

“We'd still encourage most people to take the bus including Park & Ride, or walk or cycle whenever possible, but for those that need to drive and park, this will help get people to get to shops, businesses and attractions."

The Market Way Car Park in Portsmouth is built on the site of the demolished Tricorn Centre and has been a carpark since 2004. It was bought by the city council in 2022 as part of its regeneration plans for the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The carpark is expected to eventually form part of a revamp of the city centre. Portsmouth City Council secured planning permission in October 2023 for the large-scale redevelopment, which will transform the northern part of the city centre.

More information can be found at https://www.portsmouth.gov.uk/services/parking-roads-and-travel/parking/car-parks/ or by emailing [email protected]. Any queries about NCP season tickets should be addressed to NCP directly at www.ncp.co.uk or by calling 0345 050 7080.