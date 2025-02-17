Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The first phase of bold new plans to create a new public waterfront space in Gosport in place of the former bus depot is set to be open this summer.

Landscaping for a new 2,000sqm public park near The Esplanade will start in late Spring this year after Gosport Borough Council contractors appointed PMC Construction & Development Services to take on the work and create the space, with the old 1970s bus depot set to be demolished.

Work is due to begin late spring, and when complete it will allow more people to enjoy views across Portsmouth Harbour, and make the most of the location to draw more residents and visitors into the town centre.

Hoardings have been put up around Gosport Bus Station ahead of its demolition. Picture: Sarah Standing (100125-1491) | Sarah Standing

This will then be followed by a second phase of multi-million pound project which will see a new performance structure created to host live events on the waterfront as well as the construction of a new concessions building within the park for cafes and bars.

New and improved public toilets - including an accessible 'Changing Places' facility - as well as a new ticket kiosk for the Gosport Ferry will also be built as part of the redevelopment.

Planning permission will be needed for this second phase which is expected to be completed by Summer 2026.

It is hoped the plans to create a waterside recreation area will create a space for residents and visitors to enjoy which is easily accessible by both the ferry port or the new bus interchange which opened last year, as well as be a boost to the town centre.

The People’s Park will replace the former bus station which opened in 1972 and closed last year. C)Hpg Architects

Councillor Peter Chegwyn, leader of Gosport Borough Council said: "This is great news for Gosport. A new 'People's Park' will open up Gosport's waterfront for greater public use and provide an attractive open space to complement the adjacent Falkland Gardens.

"New hospitality units will allow residents and visitors to enjoy facilities like new bars, restaurants and bistros in an attractive waterfront setting while listening to live music on the new bandstand.

The People's Park will overlook the harbour towards the Gunwharf area of Portsmouth | Google Streetview

"The development will create new jobs and boost Gosport's economy as well as providing a catalyst for improving the nearby High Street and town centre. It's an exciting time for Gosport as the Council delivers this important town centre regeneration scheme."

The decision to appoint contractors was taken at the council's policy and organisation board meeting on Thursday, January 2.

Details of the planning applications, once submitted, will be available on the council’s planning portal.