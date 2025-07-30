City MP criticises council over HMO enforcement

A city MP has criticised Portsmouth City Council over its enforcement and monitoring of Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMOs).

The remarks come after an independent review by the Local Government Association, which backed the council’s HMO licensing scheme and enforcement activity.

HMOs remain a contentious issue in Portsmouth, with many residents raising concerns about the rising number of applications and the conversion of family homes into shared housing.

Amanda Martin, MP for Portsmouth North, has launched a campaign on the matter. She and Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan are hosting a community forum on HMOs, scheduled for tomorrow (July 31).

Amanda Martin said: “My constituents are living with the daily reality of HMOs popping up in residential streets, and we need transparency over exactly what enforcement measures are being taken and how effective they really are, not pat-on-the-back reports.

“Where is the updated HMO list? How are residents and the Council supposed to effectively challenge new applications if the list isn’t updated regularly? I have been chasing the Council about this, and it is still almost two years out of date”

“The Council needs to start focusing on building homes Portsmouth people desperately need. Working with the government on initiatives that could genuinely improve our housing stock and deliver measurable results.”

A council spokesperson said that technical issues with the HMO database have been resolved and can be viewed on the council website.

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of the council, said: “We understand that HMOs are an important housing option for residents in the city, but that their potential impacts need to be managed.

“Planning controls have been in place since 2011 for new HMOs in the city, and since September 2023 all HMOs across the city require a licence to ensure that they are being managed appropriately. We’re proud of our scheme, and that’s why we requested an independent review, which has confirmed our approach to be ‘more developed than others’.

“As part of the scheme all licensed HMOs are inspected by officers at least once during the duration of the HMO licence. This inspection identifies any remedial actions required by landlords to ensure HMOs are safe for their residents and that licence conditions are being complied with.”