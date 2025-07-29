Residents push back as Kingston Road bus lane plan removes 19 parking spaces

Local residents and campaigners have raised concerns about Portsmouth City Council’s plan to create a new bus lane on Kingston Road, between Binsteed Road and Hanway Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Campaigners Jacob Short and Lamara Fudge said the changes, aimed at making buses more reliable, could cause a number of problems for the community. They believe the proposal “presents several significant challenges” that haven’t been fully thought through.

One of the main worries is the removal of 19 parking spaces. Campaigners say this will push people to park further away, leading to more traffic on nearby streets and making things more dangerous for pedestrians and cyclists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’re also worried about the effect on small local businesses, such as A. Webb & Son, which rely on easy access and flexible delivery times. They warned that less parking and more restrictions could “seriously harm their trade” at a time when many are already struggling.

Fudge also pointed out that the changes could hurt older residents. She said organisations like Age UK Portsmouth and those living at Hale Court depend on nearby parking for carers and family. Making it harder to reach them risks “leaving some of our most vulnerable neighbours isolated”.

There are also concerns about traffic delays at the New Road/Kingston Road junction, which is already a busy area. Campaigners fear that adding a bus lane will “exacerbate existing delays” and cause more frustration for drivers and bus users alike.

“This plan seems to ignore the day-to-day reality for those who live and work here – it risks solving one problem by creating several more,” said Fudge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Short added: “As a local campaigner, I often see the issues that face our local residents and businesses... this hasn’t been thought through and seems to be caving to bus users rather than thinking about the wider community.” Even though he regularly uses the bus, he said he didn’t believe the changes would “make it worthwhile”.

Councillor Peter Candlish, cabinet member for transport, responded: “We understand the concerns raised about the proposed southbound bus lane on Kingston Road, part of the £53m citywide programme that helped to boost bus use by 17 per cent last year.

"These views are important and are being carefully considered as part of our formal consultation process. This scheme aims to improve journey times and reliability on a busy route, helping people get to work, school, and appointments more efficiently, and supporting our long term goal of a healthier, better connected Portsmouth.

"We recognise that the proposal to remove up to 19 limited wait parking spaces is a significant change. That’s why we’re reviewing local parking and access needs more widely, including for businesses, carers, and older residents, and gathering feedback on the impact for people who use the bus services.

"Feedback from earlier engagement and the current consultation will shape the final decision. We encourage everyone to share their views.”