Former visitors to Hilsea Lido are invited to share their memories as part of Portsmouth City Council’s new ‘People’s History’ initiative.

Residents are being encouraged to share stories and photos via email or social media to help preserve and celebrate the historic landmark which is currently undergoing a major revamp to bring it back into use.

The city council has said that thanks to central government funding, the redevelopment of Hilsea Lido is well ongoing, with completion scheduled for summer 2025, which coincides with the lido’s 90th anniversary.

Cllr Steve Pitt, leader of the council said: “There’s a wealth of history connected to the lido and it’s clear from the stories people share on our social media just how much this place means to the community. By creating a ‘People’s History,’ we’re able to really celebrate the memories that make the lido so special.

“The ongoing transformation of the lido is very impressive, and I’m looking forward to seeing how the new tenant will further develop this iconic site. This project is central to the wider regeneration of Hilsea Lines, and with the community’s input, we’re ensuring that its legacy lives on for future generations.”

Hilsea Lido’s history has been captured in classic photos featured in books and online, but this initiative offers residents the chance to add their personal memories to the lido’s evolving story.

Whether you spent summers swimming and laughing at the lido, worked there, learned to swim, or even appeared in the film Tommy, your stories and photos could become part of the Lido’s legacy.

The council especially wants to hear from those who played a significant role in the lido’s history. Whether you worked as a lifeguard, swimming instructor, receptionist, or maintenance staff, or simply remember the friendly faces that made the lido special, your memories are invaluable to this project.

The council has been working closely with consultancy company, Mace, along with contractors, Beard, to plan this complex project, with lots of work needed to bring the lido back into public use. The Council is now looking for a tenant to take on the site once the work is complete.

Share your stories and photos by emailing the team at [email protected] or via the city council’s social media.